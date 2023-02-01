Watch Now
Temporary facility for migrants in custody set up in Otay Mesa, CBP says

A temporary processing facility for migrants in U.S. Border Patrol custody has opened in Otay Mesa, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 15:27:40-05

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A temporary processing facility for migrants in U.S. Border Patrol custody has opened in Otay Mesa, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.

The large tents are on Pogo Row, nearby CBP's Brown Field Station, and CBP estimates around 500 people can be accommodated in the facility. The press release says the tents will have plenty of space for eating, sleeping and personal hygiene.

The 130,786-square-foot facility is weatherproof and climate-controlled, according to CBP.

"The facility's primary purpose is to safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody," the press release says.

CBP says this temporary facility's design is similar to other massive tents recently built in other locations at the border, especially Texas. The agency also says it will continue to monitor its operational requirements to see if more tents like this are necessary.

Below, you'll find more pictures from inside and around the new facility:

Migrants inside Otay Mesa facility
Migrants sleeping inside the temporary processing facility in Otay Mesa.
Security room -- Otay Mesa processing facility
CBP agents review security footage inside the Otay Mesa processing facility.
Shower inside Otay Mesa processing facility
This is what the showers look like inside the Otay Mesa migrant processing facility. Men and women have separate areas.
Intake area of processing facility in Otay Mesa
This is what the intake area looks like at the Otay Mesa processing facility.

