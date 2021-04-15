Teenager wounded in suspected gang shooting in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - An apparent gang shooting outside a South Bay convenience store left a young man wounded early Thursday.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire about 12:30 a.m. found Gustavo Briseno, 19, lying in a parking lot outside the am/pm minimart in the 700 block of E Street in Chula Vista, according to police.

Paramedics took Briseno to a hospital for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening bullet injuries to his legs.

Briseno provided investigators with "little information regarding what led to the shooting or ... who shot him," Lt. Dan Peak said.

Based on security-camera footage, police determined that the shooter was a passenger in a car, believed to be a blue or black four-door Honda sedan.

"Store security video also shows Briseno appear to make hand gestures, potentially gang signs, at the occupants of the Honda prior to the shooting," the lieutenant alleged. "Based on the store security video, the shooting appears to be gang-related."

The assailant remained unidentified and at large as of midday.