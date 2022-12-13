Watch Now
Teenage girl badly injured in seemingly random attack at Chula Vista bus stop

Chula Vista Police train with school security
Posted at 12:49 PM, Dec 13, 2022
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A man armed with some sort of cutting tool attacked a 17-year-old girl from behind Tuesday in an apparently random assault at a South Bay bus stop, seriously injuring her, authorities said.

The unidentified assailant, described as a 50- to 60-year-old bearded man in a dark sweater, attacked the teen near the intersection of Broadway and H Street in Chula Vista shortly after 8 a.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Following the assault, the man walked off to the south. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of severe but apparently non-life-threatening wounds.

The assailant was carrying a knife or similar cutting instrument, but it was not immediately clear if he used it against the girl during the seemingly unprovoked assault, police said.

