Teen shot, injured while leaving house party in Otay Mesa West

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured while leaving a house party in Otay Mesa West early Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said it happened in the area of 3700 Palm Avenue just after midnight, where a house party had been broken up. As attendees were leaving, an argument broke up among a group, and a suspect fired multiple shots, one hitting the teen in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information, and the SDPD Southern Division Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the southern division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.