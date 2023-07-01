Suspect who tried to escape Chula Vista hospital quickly rearrested

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says a woman was quickly rearrested after she tried to escape a Chula Vista hospital following her Friday afternoon court appearance.

According to deputies, 33-year-old Jasmine Lucero was initially arrested on June 25 on multiple charges, including theft, robbery and using another person's ID information.

At around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Lucero was making an appearance at the South Bay Courthouse on 3rd Avenue when she started complaining about pain in her abdomen, the sheriff's department says.

She was taken via ambulance to the Scripps Mercy Hospital in the 400 block of H Street to receive medical attention, the press release says. A sheriff's deputy accompanied the suspect to the hospital.

Lucero made her escape attempt while she was unrestrained in her assigned hospital room. According to the sheriff's department, the deputy who escorted her chased Lucero and called for backup on their radio.

The Chula Vista Police Department responded to help deputies find the suspect, and within a few minutes, she was found and taken back into custody.

The sheriff's department says no one was hurt in this incident, and Lucero returned to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Lucero had been held at the Las Colinas Detentions and Reentry Facility in Santee.