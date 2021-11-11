Suspect leads deputies on pursuit from Dulzura to Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A man who fled when deputies tried to pull him over in Dulzura Thursday led a meandering 45-minute pursuit that ended with his arrest at a South Bay church.

The chase began about 10:30 a.m. when the man -- the subject of a felony arrest warrant -- refused to yield in the 14000 block of state Route 94 in southeastern San Diego County, according to sheriff's officials.

He fled westbound slowly in a black Nissan Pathfinder into eastern Chula Vista, where he crisscrossed various neighborhoods on city streets, and briefly traversed stretches of SR-125 and Interstate 805, Lt. Chris Galve said.

About 11:15 a.m., he pulled over in front of a church at Fourth Avenue and Oxford Street, jumped out and ran off. Deputies gave chase and quickly took him into custody without further incident.

His name was not immediately available.

