Suspect leads deputies on pursuit from Dulzura to Chula Vista

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 12:47 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 15:47:41-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A man who fled when deputies tried to pull him over in Dulzura Thursday led a meandering 45-minute pursuit that ended with his arrest at a South Bay church.

The chase began about 10:30 a.m. when the man -- the subject of a felony arrest warrant -- refused to yield in the 14000 block of state Route 94 in southeastern San Diego County, according to sheriff's officials.

He fled westbound slowly in a black Nissan Pathfinder into eastern Chula Vista, where he crisscrossed various neighborhoods on city streets, and briefly traversed stretches of SR-125 and Interstate 805, Lt. Chris Galve said.

About 11:15 a.m., he pulled over in front of a church at Fourth Avenue and Oxford Street, jumped out and ran off. Deputies gave chase and quickly took him into custody without further incident.

His name was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
