SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $17K sold at Chula Vista store

Posted at 8:41 AM, Nov 23, 2023
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a convenience store in Chula Vista and is worth $17,006, the California Lottery announced.

The 7-Eleven store in Chula Vista where the ticket was sold is located at 899 Broadway.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a supermarket in Westminster. It is also worth $17,006.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing to $17 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 19, 27, 30, 33, 37 and the Mega number was 11. The jackpot was $16 million.

The drawing was the 10th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

