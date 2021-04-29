Watch
Sudden death of Otay Mesa jail inmate investigated

Posted at 6:40 PM, Apr 28, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The sudden death of a 35-year-old inmate at George F. Bailey Detention Facility was under investigation Wednesday, authorities reported.

Jonathan Robert Whitlock of San Diego collapsed at the Otay Mesa jail about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff's officials. Whitlock, who showed no signs of having suffered traumatic injuries, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

An initial postmortem exam indicated the presence of fentanyl in Whitlock's system, according to Seiver.

"However, further laboratory testing is required to confirm this," the lieutenant said.

A ruling on the cause of Whitlock's death was on hold pending lab results and further evaluation.

Whitlock was booked into jail on Feb. 13, 2020, on suspicion of arson, being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation, Seiver said.

