Southwestern College to resume more classes in-person, require vaccinations this fall

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Southwestern College expects about 20% to 30% of face-to-face classes to resume in the fall and will require vaccinations for all students.

The school plans to see a number of face-to-face classes return at its main campus and centers in National City, Otay Mesa, and San Ysidro. A finalized list of fall 2021 in-person classes will be available in early June.

Vaccinations will also be required for all students, employees, and visitors who access the campus, "contingent on FDA approval of a vaccine," according to the college.

"Our reopening efforts will always prioritize student health and the collective health of everyone who comes onto one of our campuses," Southwestern College Superintendent Dr. Mark Sanchez said. "Requiring vaccines and implementing health and safety protocols will allow us to welcome back students in a way that’s safe and lets them return to our campuses so they can continue their educational journeys and achieve their dreams."

All of the college's campus plan to implement safety protocols like requiring face coverings, updating HVAC filtration systems, and increased sanitizing.

About half of the college's student services will return to in-person services by appointment only.

Officials say the college's main campus will also develop an outdoor study space with access to power and WiFi, by appointment.

Check-in areas at all campuses will be used to verify vaccinations and conduct COVID-19 screenings. Students and employees who cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccine for an eligible reason may be exempt from the required vaccinations but must provide a weekly negative test.

More information on Southwestern College's reopening plans can be viewed here.