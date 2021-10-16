Watch
South Bay wrecking yard fire sends thick, black smoke into the air

San Diego Fire Rescue Department
Wrecking Yard fire
Posted at 12:59 PM, Oct 16, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is responding to a wrecking yard fire in the South Bay sending plumes of thick, black smoke into the air.

According to the department, the blaze, dubbed the Cactus Fire, started at a wrecking yard on Cactus Road south of the 905 around noon Saturday.

“Many crews on scene along with air support,” the department added.

SDFD said several structures in the area were threatened and evacuated but added that “all structures nearby are protected.”

Several vegetation fires also started near the yard as a result of the blaze, but have been extinguished.

So far, no injuries have been reported.


10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

