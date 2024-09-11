Some South Bay schools resume outdoor activities despite toxin report

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “It can be a little bit of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing,” said Pablo Roncoroni, a teacher and coach at Southwest High School.

This week, UCSD and SDSU researchers said alarming levels of toxins were found in the South Bay.

However, on Tuesday, San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas said the county has received "no significant data" of a public health hazard.

A conflicting claim against researchers' findings of toxins they say could cause dangerous health effects.

“We got our first notification saying that so far, the conditions were acceptable. And then around 12:30, I would say we got our second one saying that the outdoor conditions were acceptable for outdoor athletics,” said Roncoroni.

Now, school districts in the South Bay are struggling to find a clear direction.

“I am here for the players,” said Roncoroni.

Roncoroni says if necessary, they will take matters into their own hands.

“So if there's any conditions, whether it's just the heat, I'll stop everything to making sure that, that they're enjoying themselves, that they're healthy, that there are no risk situations,” said Roncoroni.

After the athletic director tested the air, Southwest High School held outdoor games and practices Tuesday.

Sweetwater Union High School District said to ABC 10News:

“In response to guidance from the County Health Department and the anticipated decrease in temperatures over the coming days, we will be resuming normal operations at the four sites that were previously affected.”

Meanwhile, the South Bay Union School District said, “At this time, each Principal is making the decision on outdoor activities based on the odor, weather, proximity to the affected area, media reports, community feedback, etc.”

