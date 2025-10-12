Several beach closures lifted in San Diego County

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Several south county beaches that had been closed due to poor water quality were opened this weekend by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Recent water quality samples met state health standards, leading to Saturday's announcement, according to DEHQ officials.

The south end of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach, which had been closed to swimmers, was reopened. Advisories were lifted for Cortez Avenue in Imperial Beach, the Imperial Beach Pier, Coronado's North Beach and Glorietta Bay.

An advisory remains in effect at La Jolla Children's Pool, La Jolla Cove and Tecolote Shores. Beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness, the DEHQ said.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to south of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact. The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness.

Updates on beach advisory and closure information can be found at sdbeachinfo.com, or by calling the 24-hour hotline, 619-338-2073.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.