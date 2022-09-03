Seven drivers were issued citations during Chula Vista checkpoint

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Seven drivers were issued citations for driving unlicensed/suspended licenses at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista.

Chula Vista Police Department conducted the checkpoint in the 300 block of East H Street from 6 p.m. on Friday to midnight Saturday.

CVPD said 4,416 cars traveled through the checkpoint, and 1,468 were screened. Eleven drivers underwent sobriety tests, and four cars were impounded.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.