Second person dies from December Chula Vista accident

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — San Diego Medical Examiners have released the identity of a second person involved in a fatal Chula Vista crash on December 30.

Authorities have identified the victim as 60-year-old Jose Isabel Sandoval Salgado from Anaheim.

Salgado and his wife, identified as Veronica Sandoval, were driving south on SR-805 just a few days before New Year's when their Nissan SUV drove off the freeway overpass and fell onto Naples Street. CHP says the crash was initiated for unknown reasons.

Salgado was transported to UCSD Medical Center Emergency Department while his wife was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was admitted in critical condition with multiple blunt force injuries prior to his death on January 15.

RELATED: Anaheim woman killed in Chula Vista crash identified (10news.com)