CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — County medical officials have identified Veronica Romo Sandoval as the driver who died in a Chula Vista crash on Dec. 30.

Sandoval was traveling south on SR-805 when, for unknown reasons, she crashed her Nissan Xterra into a concrete wall and drove off an overpass, landing on East Naples Street. The driver suffered multiple blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. An additional passenger was sent to the hospital with major injuries.

