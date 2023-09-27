Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

SD Border Patrol and Mexico beefing up human smuggling enforcement

Agencies are working hand-in-hand on binational operations.
Border Patrol meets with mexican partners
CBP
Border Patrol meets with Mexican partners to discuss binational operations.
Border Patrol meets with mexican partners
assault rifle taken from suspected cartel members
Posted at 11:52 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 14:52:48-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it is working with Mexican law enforcement to strengthen the binational response to human smuggling throughout the San Diego and Tijuana border region.

The Border Patrol in San Diego, Instituto Nacional de Migracion, Guardia Nacional and the Secretaria de La Defensa Nacional have ramped up mirrored and southside patrols along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a CBP press release.

“Transnational criminal organizations have little regard for human life and frequently place migrants in danger along the shared U.S.-Mexico border,” stated Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel. “This collaboration with our Mexican counterparts signifies our mutual commitment to addressing the grave challenges posed by criminal organizations involved in human smuggling. Together, we are working tirelessly to dismantle their operations and keep people out of their dangerous grasp.”

Additionally, the organizations are allocating more resources for information sharing between them so they can arrest criminals, maintain lawful immigration and secure border communities.

Border Patrol says the binational operations will target smugglers who exploit vulnerable people trying to enter the U.S. illegally, disrupt bandit activity and stem the flow of migrants into the country.

According to CBP, the agencies already teamed up last week to arrest two suspected cartel members in Mexico. The suspects were armed with an assault rifle near the Otay Mountain Wildernesss area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Story Time

Click Here for Story Time