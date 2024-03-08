Scripps Health in Chula Vista closing maternity ward due to patient bed demand

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista is closing its maternity ward to make more beds available for patients needing emergency care, surgeries and other services.

According to a statement sent to ABC 10News, Scripps Health is consolidating its pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum services to its San Diego campus located in Hillcrest as the Chula Vista hospital sees a continued rise in emergency room visits and demand for beds for surgery patients.

Scripps Health says inpatient medical-surgical beds in Chula Vista are "currently occupied at or beyond full licensed capacity," while on a typical day, only half of the beds in the maternity ward are in use.

The hospital says utilizing the maternity ward space for broader services will "significantly decrease long wait times" for ER and surgical patients. Additionally, it will allow the hospital to expand cardiac care and other critically needed services.

"As a community health care provider, our goal at Scripps Health is to deliver high-quality health care services that best meet the needs of the communities we serve," the hospital's statement says. "Today at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, we need more beds for adults and seniors who are coming to us for emergency care, surgeries, cardiac care, and other services, and we expect that need to continue."

Scripps Health also says the Rady Children's NICU at its Chula Vista location will also move to the Scripps Mercy San Diego hospital.

The move affects 135 staff jobs, and the change won't happen for at least 90 days. The hospital system is describing the change of services in Chula Vista as a "move" or "consolidation" as opposed to a "closure."

Healthcare workers will have the opportunity to fill other jobs at Scripps Health across the region.