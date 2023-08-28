San Ysidro School District proceeding with caution post boil water advisory

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Although the boil water advisory that impacted most of the South Bay was lifted Saturday, the San Ysidro School District is taking a cautious approach as classes resume Monday.

On Friday, the district had canceled classes because of the boil water advisory. All schools, including before and after-school programs, will resume Monday.

Dr. Jose Iniguez, who's responsible for the district's security and safety, says there will still be extra precautions in place when students return to the classroom.

"We're taking an abundance of precaution with our students and staff. That includes providing all students and staff with hand sanitizers, bottled water. Our kitchens will not prepare meals using any tap water. We're also going to provide mobile wash stations for staff and students at all of our schools," Iniguez says.

It's important to note the district's main water provider is the City of San Diego, not California American Water, which was the agency that reported the contamination.

Still, the district says some ares in the region, like the Otay Mesa neighborhood, received an alert.

Dr. Iniguez says precautions will stay in place for at least two days.