Imperial Beach residents, businesses rejoice as boil water advisory ends

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KPTV) — Within roughly one hour of a boil water advisory being lifted, the water distribution site located off of Tenth Street in Imperial Beach was clear although cars continued rolling in as drivers searched for pallets of bottled water.

Some yelled "Yes!" in response to the words "The boil advisory is over" as employees with the California American Water Company (Cal-Am) began spreading the good news.

"At least we can go back to our old daily ways of life," said Evelyn Delacruz, who lives in Imperial Beach and was impacted by the advisory.

The possibility of contaminated drinking water forced many businesses along Seacoast Drive to close down.

"It's really going to hit us hard. These last two days being closed for all the employees around here and the owners of all the businesses here, and so we're just all excited to be able to fully open tomorrow," said Araceli Villa, General Manager for Mike Hess Brewing in Imperial Beach.

After a slow several days, the brewery planned on being closed on Saturday night, up until the the advisory was suddenly lifted.

"We're working with a skeleton crew because we did not know it was going to get lifted," said Villa.

The brewery was buzzing along a mostly dark and dim street while many other businesses remained closed.

According to Cal-Am, "No food facility inspection or approval will be needed as part of the restaurant reopening process."