San Ysidro residents and visitors handle latest rain to hit the South Bay

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — The storm on Thursday affected both visitors and residents alike in San Diego from all over the county. Those in South Bay were no exception from the rain.

“I wanted to go to Border Beach. My brother is in town from Denver, and I just wanted to check it out,” Alex Cidet, who is traveling the country, said

But Mother Nature had a different plan.

“It’s literally like snowmelt off of the glaciers in Colorado. Like this is wildness, this is like rapids,” Noah, Cidet's brother, said.

This weather isn’t what some people think they’ll be when visiting the South Bay or the rest of typically sunny San Diego.

“Honestly, I wrote about this," Cidet said. "I’m keeping a tab while I’m traveling, and I was writing like I can’t believe the flooding I saw. I was like a little nervous every time it kind of rains."

Thursday was another wet day in San Diego County, a reminder of last week’s rain and flooding.

“This one, it was a little bit less, but it was still kind of harsh,” Jim Sandoval, Horse Owner.

Following a frighting rain, Samantha Crawford, with Stable Hand D&J Stables, told ABC 10News that she, her mother, and others at D&J Stables are using this time to be ready for the next rain.

“We’re making little gutters in the horses’ stalls so the water can drain, and it’s not nearly as bad,” Crawford said.

Still, it’s nothing to take for granted.

“Usually, we can’t get on Hollister (Street), which is this main road here. So Dairy Mart flooded this year," Crawford said. "And it was really crazy, it never flooded before. So, we had to drive through it, and the van kind of died a little bit..."

Sandoval moved his three horses to this stable to get them higher and dryer from future flooding like he saw last week on his property.

He expressed relief in response to Thursday's rain not being as bad as last week's.

“Oh yeah! Definitely! Definitely. But we’re all upright walking and breathing, so that’s a plus,” Sandoval said.