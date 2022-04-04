San Diego Police searches for missing 80-year-old man

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Police asked for the public's help to find an 80-year-old man who went missing Sunday in the San Ysidro area of San Diego.

Jose Guadalup Garcia was last seen in the 1900 block of Via Encantadoras at about 5 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Garcia suffers from some undisclosed medical conditions, police reported.

Garcia is Hispanic. He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds, according to the SDPD. Garcia is bald. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball hat, a dark-blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a blue checkered flannel underneath, light gray jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 911.