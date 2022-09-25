San Diego police respond to Otay Mesa shooting

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Cactus Road in Otay Mesa early Sunday morning.
According to the watch commander on duty, officers responded to a call about a shooting around 4:30 a.m. in the area of the road's 1700 block.
Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in their abdomen, and first responders determined they were suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Officers had found the victim on a street north of the nearby warehouses, according to the watch commander.
SDPD says it believes the suspect is a black man who may go by the name "Kim."
Police were still looking for the suspect as of 7:45 a.m. Sunday.
The watch commander did not provide identifying information about the victim. The victim's condition was not provided either.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to verify the latest information.