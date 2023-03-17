Watch Now
San Diego police looking for at-risk 22-year-old man

Michael Nacauili was possibly seen on the Mexico side of the San Ysidro border crossing as recently as 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Mar 17, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department is asking the public's help to find a 22-year-old man with autism who recently went missing.

Michael Nacauili was possibly seen on the Mexico side of the San Ysidro border crossing as recently as 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Nacauili is Asian. He is 5 feet, 4 inches, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He may have difficulty communicating but may respond to his name, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black "Hollister" shirt, black hoodie, gray hat with the letters "SDABA" and a Superman lanyard around his neck, police said.

Prior to the possible spotting near the border, Nacauili was seen near 550 W Date St.

Anyone with information regarding Nacauili's whereabouts was urged to call 911 immediately and reference case #23500417.

