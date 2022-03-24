San Diego Police: Ambush in Ocean Crest leaves man wounded by gunfire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was hospitalized after he was attacked and shot outside of his home in San Diego's Ocean Crest neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the attack happened at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 in the 270 block of Amber Ridge Point.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they initially could not find the victim or the suspects. They later learned the 21-year-old man went to Sharp Chula Vista Hospital for his injuries and he is expected to survive them.

Investigators say the victim was getting out of his car in the parking lot of his home when two masked men approached him. A fight between the victim and suspects broke out and one of the attackers shot the victim twice, striking him in the left forearm and right upper thigh.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot. Officer say the victim gave officers a partial description of the men as wearing black ski masks, and gray hooded sweatshirts.

Police are not sure what the motive behind the attack was or what prompted the men to shoot the victim.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.