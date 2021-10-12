San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigates Imperial Beach homicide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man died in Imperial Beach Monday afternoon.

According to the department, deputies responded to the 1100 block of Donax Avenue around 12:14 p.m. after receiving a report of a man lying on the ground.



When they arrived, deputies found the 55-year-old man suffering from trauma to his head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, the department said.

“While the investigation is ongoing, there does not appear to be any outstanding suspects,” according to the agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

