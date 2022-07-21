San Diego Border Patrol agents apprehend 1,500 migrants

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Border Patrol agents in San Diego apprehended 1,500 migrants and disrupted multiple maritime human smuggling attempts over the weekend, the agency said.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, the migrant groups consisted of family members, unaccompanied children, and single adults. A majority of the individuals were from Mexico, and Central America, but the groups also included citizens of Venezuela, Brazil, and Romania.

During an encounter with the largest group, agents apprehended 61 undocumented migrants near the intersection of Dairy Mart Road and Monument Road in Imperial Beach, the agency said.

RELATED: Customs and Border Protection reports increase in maritime smuggling off San Diego coast

“In terms of maritime encounters, on July 17, agents from the Imperial Beach Station responded to five separate reports of subjects attempting to swim north from Playas de Tijuana, Mexico to Imperial Beach,” the agency added. A total of 22 migrants were arrested during those five events.

The apprehensions come on the heels of the agency reporting an increase in maritime smuggling events.

According to CBP, in fiscal year 2020, there were a total of 309 smuggling events. That number jumped to 389 in 2021. So far in 2022, there have already been 370 maritime smuggling events.