Retired police K-9 falls down 40-foot well in Chula Vista, multiple agencies on scene

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Multiple agencies have arrived in Chula Vista to help save a retired police K-9 after it fell in a 40-foot well Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chula Vista Fire Department, authorities received a call around 2:38 p.m. about a dog being stuck in a confined space near Vista Drive & Bonita Glen Drive.

Officials say a man was walking his dog across a property when his dog disappeared. He soon realized the dog had fallen into a hole in the ground, which was covered by brush.

CVFD says they are trying to rescue the dog without putting a person in because it is unsafe, given the recent rain. They have tried to use hook snares and a basket to see if they can get the K-9 out, but there has not been any luck.

San Miguel Fire, Bonita FD, Chula Vista FD, CV Animal Control, and the San Diego Humane Society's Response Team are on the scene to help rescue the dog.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.