Port of San Diego looking for artists for new Imperial Beach splashpad

A rendering of the splash pad coming to Imperial Beach.
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The Port of San Diego is calling on artists to create artwork for the new splash pad that is set to be installed at the Portwood Pier Plaza in Imperial Beach.

The artwork is in addition to a series of improvements made by the Port and City of Imperial Beach to the pier and the plaza. In April 2024, the Board of Port Commissioners approved adding the Splash Pad at the plaza. The project is expected to be completed by late 2026.

The Port is asking all professional artists in San Diego, Imperial, Orange and Riverside Counties to apply by this Friday, Oct. 24. Follow this link to apply.

