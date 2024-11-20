Popular Chula Vista bakery 'Mmm...Cakes' announces closure on social media

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A beloved bakery in downtown Chula Vista has unexpectedly closed its doors.

Mmm...Cakes on Third Avenue announced the closure on its Instagram page Tuesday morning.

The social media post thanked customers for '3 wonderful years', and though the owner didn't provide a specific reason for the closure, the post did say, "The food industry is a risky business, and your support means the world."

Tuesday night, other business owners in the area were shocked and heartbroken, calling the closure devastating and a big loss for the downtown community.

ABC 10News spoke with Daniell Shirazi, whose mom owns The Original Paw Pleasers, across the street from Mmm...Cakes.

Shirazi says the owner of Mmm...Cakes once worked for the dog and cat bakery & boutique at the family's North Park location.

She says it's because of the owner of Mmm...Cakes that her family decided to open their Chula Vista location.

She and other business owners say it's been difficult to stay afloat due to inflation while trying not to pass the cost on to their customers.

The owners of Sweetlife Ice Cream say the weekends are good for business, but weekdays are slower, with fewer people stopping by for a scoop.

To adjust, the family plans to offer more coffee drinks and pastries and possibly even expand their hours to attract more customers.

The family also owns the barber shop next door and says they've seen the revitalization of Third Avenue. They are thankful for the Third Avenue Village Association, who they say has brought back big community events, like the Starlight Parade, that draw customers in.

Though the Mmm…Cakes owner hasn't talked publicly since announcing the closure; business owners who know him hope he'll one day return to Third Avenue and ask that people shop small ahead of the holidays.

