Police searching for driver in fatal San Ysidro hit-and-run

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that left a 45-year-old woman dead in San Ysidro last year.

Police said on Oct. 15, 2020, 45-year-old Isabel Sandoval was walking westbound in a crosswalk along the 200 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard just before 1 a.m.

As she walked through the crosswalk, an unknown driver in a silver-colored SUV exited northbound Interstate 805 and struck Sandoval. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. The driver was last seen traveling westbound on East San Ysidro Blvd.

Sandoval suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene once first responders arrived.

Police released video of the suspected vehicle captured by nearby surveillance video:

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at 858-573-5054 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.