Police searching for domestic violence, child abuse suspect following Chula Vista pursuit

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police are searching for a man wanted on domestic violence and child abuse charges following a pursuit in the South Bay Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers attempted to stop the driver of a grey Jeep Patriot, later identified as Tyler Turner, 25, on the 1500 block of Yanonali Avenue around 4:15 p.m. The department said Turner was wanted for several domestic violence-related offenses and child abuse involving an 8-month-old child.

According to police, Turner exited the vehicle without incident before proceeding to get into the driver’s seat and drive away.

“Officers pursued Turner on various surface streets and highways in Chula Vista and San Diego with assistance from the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego Police Department,” the department said. “Officers attempted to utilize intervention techniques to end the pursuit, however Turner continued to flee from officers.”

The chase was eventually ended and officers reportedly observed Turner flee into an apartment complex on the 6000 block of Reflection Drive in San Diego.

Watch the chase in the player below:



Turner was not located following a search of the apartment building. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chula Vista Police at 619-691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 858-580-8477.

