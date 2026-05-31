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Police issue 21 citations at Chula Vista DUI checkpoint

sobriety checkpoint sign
FILE
sobriety checkpoint sign
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CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Twenty-one citations were issued during a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, authorities said today.

The checkpoint took place in the 600 block of Palomar Street from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Out of 2,014 vehicles that passed through, 621 vehicles were screened,
the department said. Authorities conducted two field sobriety tests, though no arrests were made. Fourteen drivers were cited for driving without a license or with a suspended license, and three vehicles were impounded.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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