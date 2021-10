NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — Police in National City are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened near East 20th Street and A Avenue before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds lying in the street between several cars.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. According to police, another man turned himself for the shooting. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.