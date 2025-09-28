Police investigate homicide in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Saturday morning in National City.

According to the National City Police Department, officers responded to reports of an unconscious man lying on the sidewalk near the West 8th Street, underneath Interstate 5, just before 6 a.m.

Officers who located the man said he died at the scene after suffering from a chest wound. The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

NCPD detectives will be taking over the investigation. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the National City Police Department at (619) 336-4411. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.