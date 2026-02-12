Pipeline rupture sends 36,000 gallons of wastewater near Tijuana River

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A pipeline carrying wastewater from Tijuana to a San Diego treatment plant ruptured Tuesday morning, sending 36,000 gallons through Stewart's Drain just south of San Ysidro next to the border.

The U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission said the rupture occurred at approximately 5 a.m. on February 10 at a pipeline bypassing Junction Box 1. Officials deployed portable pumps and water vacuum trucks to capture the wastewater before it could reach the Tijuana River channel.

The dry-weather transboundary flow stopped at 6:30 a.m., and the ruptured pipeline was repaired by approximately 9 a.m. Cleanup was completed by 10 a.m.

The incident has renewed concerns among residents about cross-border wastewater management and ongoing pollution issues in the area.

Kimberly Dickson, a physician who lives and works near the Tijuana River, said the spill highlights persistent worries about pollution and odors from the river.

"Pathogens are being spread through our community, and it may not even be in an area that's highly populated but we have vectors maybe a bird flies lands on the sewage contaminated area and then comes to our home and lands on our patio and we become infected that way," Dickson said.

She expressed concern that wastewater can penetrate the ground and be tracked back to homes by people and animals moving through contaminated areas.

Dickson said such incidents have become disturbingly routine for the community.

"For us, it's normal, and that's unfortunate for our community," Dickson said.

The rupture occurred during the final installation and connection of Junction Box 1, which was being rehabilitated. The pipeline was carrying wastewater from Tijuana to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

USIBWC had placed backup pumps inside Stewart's Drain to capture potential flows, but the flow from the ruptured line and other transboundary flows into the collector overwhelmed the pumps. The rapid response of USIBWC and contractors Veolia and INBODE ensured no wastewater reached the Tijuana River channel.

Officials said there were no impacts to the treatment plant's operations.

