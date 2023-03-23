Pedestrian killed in overnight crash on I-5 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says it responded to a fatal pedestrian crash on I-5 north in Chula Vista early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the crash on the highway around 3 a.m., which was just north of Main Street in Chula Vista. According to CHP, a man driving his vehicle in that area hit a person who was walking in the lanes of traffic.

After the collision, the driver pulled over onto the right shoulder and waited for first responders to arrive.

"The pedestrian was struck by an additional unknown number of vehicles and suffered fatal injuries," CHP says.

Officers say the driver was not hurt in this crash, and they have ruled out drugs and alcohol as possible factors.

The name of the person who died is still being withheld until their next of kin are informed about the crash.

CHP's San Diego Area Office is investigating this crash, and if you have any information.