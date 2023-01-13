Pedestrian killed in I-5 crash, CHP says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a man died Thursday night after a car hit him as he walked across northbound lanes of Interstate 5.

According to CHP's press release, the crash happened around 10:43 p.m. on I-5 north, at Sampson Street. A gray Lexus SUV hit the pedestrian within the traffic lanes of I-5 north, and several more vehicles also hit the man, the release says.

The 55-year-old San Diego man who drove the Lexus stayed on scene after the crash. Troopers say multiple lanes were closed during the on-scene investigation, which lasted about two hours.

The Lexus driver was not hurt, and troopers did not suspect that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"At this time, it is unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol," the release says.

Troopers say a toxicology report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office is pending.

CHP is asking any witnesses or parties involved in the crash to contact the investigating officer at 858-293-6000.

CHP says the cause of the crash and sequence of events is still under investigation. The name of the man who died is being withheld until next of kin are notified of his death.