Parents plan to sue Sweetwater Union High School District over injuries, unsafe conditions

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two South Bay families plan on suing the Sweetwater Union High School District after, they say their kids were hurt due to unsafe conditions on campus.

The family attorney's filed the legal complaints on Thursday and say their clients feel the district could have avoided these injuries.

The families are being represented by Alder Law.

Both families say their teens were hurt during P.E. at two separate schools, one here at castle park, and the other at southwest high. One injury happened last December when a teen fractured his elbow and the most recent injury was this August when the teen stepped into a pothole and fractured his ankle.

Earlier this year, an anonymous social media account started posting pictures of deteriorating conditions at Castle Park High, which led to protests, a school meeting, and growing demands for the district to take action and make repairs.

In July, the district unanimously approved a plan to seek bond money for improvements. but that's not a done deal yet.

The families say their goal wasn't to file a lawsuit but claim the district has been unresponsive and hopes this will lead to changes for the safety of all students.

In a statement, the district said the following: