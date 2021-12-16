Otay Mesa East Port of Entry project reaches major milestone

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A major milestone has been reached in the construction of a new Port of Entry in Otay Mesa.

Crews completed state Route 11 and freeway connections to state Route 125 and state Route 905 in the South Bay. The freeways will give drivers direct access from the East County and Chula Vista to Otay Mesa.

The new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry is expected to be completed by 2024, and it will include 27 northbound lanes and eight southbound lanes at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Caltrans will also install a real-time border wait time system and new tolling option to help cut down on delays.

In a statement, transportation officials said: "The opening of the connectors demonstrates the commitment of governments of the United States and Mexico, as well as California and the San Diego region towards completing the 20-year vision for a new port of entry. The project was built with local, state, and federal funds, including Senate Bill 1-The 2017 Road Repair and Accountability Act."