New Port of Entry opening in south San Diego County in 2024

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A new Port of Entry is slated to open in south San Diego County in 2024, thanks to an agreement reached between California and Mexican government officials.

The new State Route 11/Otay Mesa East Port of Entry is expected “to create a 21st-century border crossing for the San Diego-Baja California mega-region that will enhance regional mobility and fuel economic growth and binational trade,” according to San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) officials.

SANDAG and Caltrans are working on the project as part of the U.S-Mexico collaboration.

According to SANDAG: “The proposed border improvements will provide fast, predictable, and secure border crossings by constructing a four-lane tolled road connecting directly to a state-of-the-art Customs & Border Protection Land Port of Entry and a California Highway Patrol Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility.”

SANDAG said other improvements include:

new border wait-time detection system

advanced traveler information to improve route planning

optimized port of entry capacity to decrease congestion and wait times

During a Monday morning news conference at the project site in Otay Mesa, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, California Transportation Secretary David Kim, SANDAG leadership, and several federal Mexican representatives will be on hand to sign the agreement.