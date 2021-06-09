One person arrested after altercation during Imperial Beach demonstration

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday one woman was arrested and some deputies received minor injuries during a demonstration near Imperial Beach Pier on Sunday.

SDSO said deputies received a call just after 3:30 p.m. that someone had been punched in the face by a woman at the IB Pier Plaza. Deputies arrived to find the victim who "had visible injuries to his face," according to the department.

The man told deputies the person he believed to have punched him was among a group of about 40 protesters demonstrating nearby. The man pointed out who he thought had punched him and told deputies he wanted her arrested, SDSO said.

The department said that deputies approached the woman and attempted to get a statement, and that she began to pull away after she was told she was being arrested.

"At least three of the protestors grabbed the woman to keep her from being taken into custody. Additional protestors began attacking, pushing, scratching and spitting on the deputies resulting in minor injuries," the department said.

SDSO added that "one protestor was seen stomping on a body camera" and another body camera was taken. The department said that as deputies took the woman into custody, "more than a dozen protestors continued to surround the deputies and followed them to a waiting patrol car."

Five patrol cars were damaged during the altercation, SDSO said.

Margarita Servin, 24, was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest, the department said. She was released after posting bail on Monday.

During the department's follow-up investigation, detectives said they learned that Servin slapped a cup out of the victim's hand and a second woman punched the man in the face. The department, however, didn't detail what events led up to the confrontation.

The department said it was still investigating the incident on Tuesday.

"The San Diego County Sheriff's Department supports the public's right to free speech and assembly. We encourage the peaceful gathering of people to express themselves. We respect everyone’s right to be heard. However, violent acts and threats of violence have no place in peaceful demonstrations. We ask the public to cooperate with deputies when they are called to investigate crimes," the department said.