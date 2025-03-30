One of the minds behind Let's Go South Bay Empowerment Camp

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Carolina Soto wears many hats. She's the head coach of the Southwestern Women's Soccer team, a mom, and one of the minds behind the creation of Let’s Go South Bay Girls Soccer Empowerment Camp.

"We had to do this because these opportunities in our community don't necessarily exist," Soto tells me. "It's just a place for the girls to come together to find their voice and to really just push them to believe in themselves."

Three years ago, Soto and other moms wanted to create something they didn’t see enough of in the South Bay especially for female athletes.

“In the past we've had many of our young girls, especially ages 13 to 15 years old who get ignored and don't have access or enough resources and a place where they can be empowered and where they can build confidence and really become young strong women," Soto says.

And this empowerment camp was the answer. To provide a space for girls to feel like they belong through drills and workshops focused on improving their personal development and mental health.

"It's a jam packed week of just where we just try to give everything we possibly can to these girls to empower them," Soto says. "With the popularity of soccer in the south bay among girls and boys, we felt that it was really a way to entice and to bring in those girls that are interested in the sport."

These moms focused on building a community through the game of soccer and building up these girls' confidence in themselves along the way on and off the field.

"It's really something that has come together to really form a very magical experience for everyone involved and you know we needed this," Soto explains. "It's not just about sports it's about everything else that encompasses being a woman or a girl.”

The Third Annual Girls Empowerment Soccer Campis June 9th and runs through June 13th.

Applications are still open to apply but they close April 1st. If you're interested you canclick here!