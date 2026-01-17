One driver arrested at Chula Vista checkpoint

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — Police arrested arrested a motorist on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana and impounded five vehicles at a checkpoint in Chula Vista, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department conducted a DUI/driver's license checkpoint Friday on the 1000 block of Third Avenue, from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Of the 1,627 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 646 of them were screened, resulting in five field sobriety tests, police said.

Of the 30 citations issued, 15 of them were for driving unlicensed or on a suspended license.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

