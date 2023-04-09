One dead, one wounded in two shotgun shootings; suspect arrested

BONITA, Calif. (CNS) - A man who allegedly shot two people with a shotgun Sunday, one of whom died, was arrested with the aid of a police dog after a pursuit that ended on Interstate 5 in the East Mission Bay area.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the 2900 block of Equitation Lane in Bonita around 5:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a man who was shot, the department's press release says.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, deputies say.

At 8:28 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a man shot in the right arm with a shotgun, an SDPD spokesperson says. That victim was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a suspect driving a Chevrolet truck and tried to pull him over, but he eluded police and drove south into Chula Vista and then north on Interstate 805 to westbound Highway 54, then headed north on I-5.

The truck eventually crashed into the center divider of I-5 and the suspect exited the truck, SDPD says. A police K-9 was used to bring him down and officers took the man into custody.

A shotgun was found in the suspect's truck, the officer said. Both shootings were believed to have been committed by the suspect, who was hospitalized for treatment of dog bites and injuries from the crash.

After he is released from the hospital, the unidentified suspect could face charges in both shootings.

No injuries were reported for deputies, police or CHP officers involved in the chase and arrest.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.