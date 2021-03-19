Menu

One arrested in shooting death of man in National City

ABC 10News
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 15:54:51-04

(KGTV) — National City Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man walking on a sidewalk with his girlfriend this week.

Police said a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 2900 block of D Avenue on Tuesday at about 11:30 p.m. after a dark-colored car pulled up and fired shots at the man before speeding off.

The man was taken to UCSD Medical Center but died of his injuries. The victim's identity has not been released.

During the investigation, 25-year-old John Edward Sanchez, of Spring Valley, was identified as a suspect in the shooting.

NCPD said that Thursday, Sanchez was stopped during a traffic stop on Interstate 15, north of Rancho Bernardo, and arrested without incident. He has been booked into jail on murder and other charges, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Lorraine Booze of Spring Valley, was also arrested and booked on harboring a fugitive and conspiracy to commit a felony, police added.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
