Officer, suspect, and victim identified in deadly Chula Vista shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Police have identified the Chula Vista Police officer and suspect involved in a deadly South Bay shooting over the weekend.

The officer, identified as Alfonso Perdomo, has been with the Chula Vista Police Department for approximately five years and is currently assigned as a canine handler, San Diego Police said.

The incident began on Saturday, February 4 at around 7:45 p.m. when officers with the Chula Vista Police Department were called to the 600 block of Moss Street. "The callers stated that two homeless people were possibly setting up camp in an apartment stairwell, banging on doors, yelling, and possibly using drugs or dealing with mental illness," SDPD said.

When officers arrived, they "located one of the subjects in an apartment stairwell." As officers contacted the man, he moved a blanket from in front of him, revealing he was holding another man hostage with a knife to his throat.

"Officers began giving the suspect commands and requested additional officers and resources. One responding officer is a member of Chula Vista Police’s Crisis Negotiation Team and he began negotiating with the suspect. The suspect continued yelling at the officers, threatening to kill the hostage, and refusing to cooperate."

A canine officer who responded to the scene was able to unlock the apartment door before firing his department-issued rifle at the suspect, striking him in the head. The hostage was then able to escape, police added.

The suspect, identified as Perri Sammarco, 37, was taken to the hospital where he later died on February 6. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Justin Holley. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries to his neck.

"The victim did not know the suspect until the day of the incident, when the suspect threatened him and forced him to come to the apartment complex," police said.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene and is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.