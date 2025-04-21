National City's first-ever cannabis lounge celebrates grand opening weekend

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A new cannabis dispensary has opened in National City, but it's the space above that is truly elevating the customer experience.

Following a highly anticipated grand opening, Sessions by the Bay welcomed customers on Sunday, with a line stretching out the door.

“We went to one in LA a few years ago, but other than that, like, yeah, we haven't been anywhere like this before,” customer Jay Pulsinelli said.

The dispensary occupies the first floor of a 16,000-square-foot building, but the real excitement begins on the second floor, where customers can consume cannabis on-site.

“That’s the wonderful thing about our space here, is before this, you couldn't really consume anywhere comfortably,” owner Alex Ayon said. "You can't consume in public parks, beaches, anything like that. So having a space like this has a lot of benefits for public health and safety, as well as for our community and our culture.”

Sessions by the Bay is the first of its kind in San Diego, providing customers the opportunity to enjoy cannabis in a comfortable setting while also indulging in food and mocktails.

Customer Angela D’Amico shared her enthusiasm, stating, “We are taking our time looking through everything. We're super excited to go upstairs, be able to smoke it and eat all at the same time.”

The success of the grand opening is a significant milestone for Ayon, who noted the lounge has always been a dream.

“A lounge has always been like a dream or a goal of ours, and it just took a lot of work and energy to do it,” he said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

