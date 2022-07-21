Watch Now
National City Police: Teen boy found shot, not expected to survive injuries

Posted at 6:17 AM, Jul 21, 2022
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A teenage boy was hospitalized and not expected to survive his injuries after being found with gunshot wounds in National City.

National City Police officers were called to an area near East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find the boy suffering from gunshot-related injuries and down on the ground. The victim is believed to be 16 years old.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital, but police at the scene said he was not expected to survive.

Police questioned witnesses and officers are looking for at least three people who may have been involved in the incident.

