National City Police: Smash-and-grab robbery at Plaza Bonita mistaken for gunfire

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — National City Police officers were called to Westfield Plaza Bonita on Tuesday after a smash and grab robbery was mistaken for a shooting by people nearby.

Police said officers were initially called to a report of an active shooter at about 2:20 p.m. Once officers arrived at the shopping center, the department said they learned that at least one person had used a hammer to smash out glass cases in one of the small kiosks at the mall.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and fled.

The sound of the glass smashing was heard by people nearby, who mistook it for gunfire, NCPD said.

No shots were fired and the suspect didn't display any other weapon other than the hammer, police added.

A suspect description wasn't immediately available.