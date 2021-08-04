National City police officer injured in hit-and-run

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A National City Police officer was hospitalized Tuesday night following a hit-and-run.

According to the National City Police Department, the officer was preparing to enter his parked vehicle when he was hit by a vehicle traveling south on the 700 block of National City Boulevard around 7:05 p.m.

“The vehicle fled from the scene. The officer sustained injuries and was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment,” police said.

The vehicle is described as a two-door white 2016-2020 Honda Civic. The vehicle had rear tinted windows and silver rims, police said. “The mirror on the passenger side door was damaged during the collision,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 619-336-4411.

